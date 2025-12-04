Instagram

“Jersey Shore” star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Justin May are officially married!

On Thursday, the couple tied the knot at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey, People magazine confirmed.

According to TMZ, several members of the “Jersey Shore” cast were guests at the wedding.

The wedding comes nearly four months after Sammi and Justin welcomed their first child together.

In late August, the pair announced their baby boy’s arrival with a series of adorable photos.

She wrote on Instagram, “Welcome to the world my rainbow miracle baby 🥹🍼.”

In her post, Sammi revealed that they named their baby boy, born August 20, Vincent Keith May.

“After this very long journey to get here, words cannot describe how blessed and truly grateful we are. Forever living in our baby love bubble until further notice 🥹♥️,” Sammi added. “Ok I can’t stop crying happy tears. Thank you God.”

In March of last year, Justin popped the question to Sammi, who announced their engagement on Instagram.