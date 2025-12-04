Movies December 04, 2025
‘Christmas Showdown’: Loretta Devine Takes Us on the Set of Her New Holiday Movie (Exclusive)
We’re behind the scenes with the legendary Loretta Devine!
The actress known for movies like “Waiting to Exhale” and shows like “Grey’s Anatomy” has earned herself a Hollywood nickname, “Christmas Queen,” after starring in more than a dozen holiday movies.
She’s got another one under the tree called “Christmas Showdown.”
“Extra” was on the set of the holiday movie as she filmed a scene with co-stars Amber Stevens West and Corbin Reid.
The flick, written and produced by BFFs Amber and Corbin, is about two friends who have a huge falling out. They run into each other years later and end up vying for the same job, planning Sugar Heights Christmas Eve Spectacular.
“Christmas Showdown” airs December 6 on OWN.