Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are living in harmony!

The football player revealed they don't fight on this week’s “New Heights” podcast.

The topic came up as Travis and brother Jason Kelce were chatting with guest George Clooney, who has famously claimed he’s never fought with wife Amal.

During the conversation, George said, “No, I'm not lying,” adding, “Travis, shall we ask you the same questions?”

Kelce laughed, replying, “Well, it's only been two and a half years, and you're right. I haven't gotten into an argument. Never once.”

Clooney then reflected on why he’s never with Amal in their 10 years of marriage.

The “Jay Kelly” star shared, “Neither of us are gonna win the argument, so why get in? Dude, I'm 64 years old. And what am I gonna argue about at this point? You know? I've met this incredible woman that is, she's beautiful and smart, and she stands for all the most important things that I believe in in the world. And I can't believe how lucky I am. So what am I going to fight about?”

George told the brothers to follow in his footsteps, and Travis insisted, “I am for sure. I'm just taking notes this whole time, big guy. You don't even know.”

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement August.

The couple will reportedly say “I do” at Taylor’s oceanside Rhode Island mansion and the guest list will be star-studded!

It has been reported that Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid are part of the bridal party.