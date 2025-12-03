Neil Patrick Harris’ Perfect Reaction After Abby Lee Miller Filtered His Face!

Instagram

“Dance Moms” alum Abby Lee Miller gave Neil Patrick Harris a shout-out — and a touch up — after they snapped a selfie together in NYC… leaving him hilariously confused.

Miller attended the Broadway revival of the show “Art,” starring Harris, Bobby Cannavale and James Corden.

She took individual pics with the stars and wrote on Instagram, "If you truly want to LAUGH OUT LOUD!!! Then go see @artonbway With these incredible comedic actors @nph @j_corden and @bobby_cannavale On tv they are superstars, live on stage - their timing is impeccable, and in person afterward - such gracious kind gentlemen! Thank you for an incredible evening if NY Theater!”

Neil’s photo, however, seemed totally filtered, and he left the comment, "Ummm… what did you do to my face..?”

Getty Images

Facetune quipped back, “Nothing don't worry abt it."

Abby replied, too, explaining, "Burkitt Lymphoma, 10 rounds of invasive chemo & a big birthday - so I’m sticking with the filters! You sir - always look fabulous no matter what!!!”