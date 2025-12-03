Instagram

“Love Is Blind” couple Alexa and Brennon Lemieux have split after four years of marriage.

Alexa shared a joint statement on Instagram revealing they are headed for divorce.

"After much reflection and many heartfelt conversations, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage,” the statement said. "This choice was not made lightly, and it comes with a great deal of care, respect, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared."

The message continued, "We entered this relationship with love and optimism, and we leave it with gratitude for the experiences that shaped us and the growth we each gained along the way.”

Alexa and Brennon share 1-year-old daughter Vienna, and they wrote, "While our journey as a married couple is coming to an end, we remain supportive of one another, devoted to our daughter, and committed to navigating this transition with compassion.”

Alexa celebrated their anniversary in July with a carousel of loved-up photos and videos. She wrote, "Happy 4 years to my lobster, thank you for being my person. I never knew I could love someone the way I love you and blessed everyday that that love made the most perfect daughter. You still give me butterflies and make my heart skip a beat. So grateful for the love, laughter, adventures, and priceless memories we’ve already made and can’t wait to make a million more ❤️🥂✨."

Back in 2022, “Extra” spoke with Alexa and Brennon and asked about the key to a long marriage, after other "Love Is Blind" couples had split.