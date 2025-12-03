Kathy Hilton Reveals Husband Rick Confronted Burglars with Shotgun (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kathy Hilton kept it festive in red at The Hollywood Reporter’s 2025 Women in Entertainment Gala on the eve of the premiere of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 15.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Kathy, who recently suffered a house break-in while she was away at BravoCon promoting the new season.

Of the very scary ordeal, Hilton said, “They came in, broke the glass, and it was raining and our security guy was down at the guest house.”

According to Kathy, her husband Rick heard some ruckus and “got a shotgun out.”

Hilton revealed that Rick confronted the three burglars, who broke down the front door of the master bedroom, telling them, “Get the f**k out of here. The police are on their way.”

She went on, “Then our [security] guy came up, they met, they ran out and then [Rick] started shooting the gun out of his office in the air.”

Since the incident, Kathy has high security at her home, saying, “If you touch anything… Carol came in today, and the whole house went off.”

Hilton also played coy about the drama for the new season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” saying, “I don’t want to ruin it for anyone. I feel like this is the first time they haven’t let the cat out of the bag too much.”

For the holidays, Kathy plans to have the whole family together, saying, “We’ll go back and forth, I think, to Paris’ and our house.”

Her daughter Paris lives in Los Angeles, while her other daughter Nicky is based in New York.