Kate Middleton Wears Her Biggest Tiara Ever

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Kate Middleton made a royal entrance for a state banquet for German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Windsor Castle.

Middleton turned heads by wearing Queen Victoria’s Oriental Circlet Tiara with a Jenny Packham dress.

It’s the biggest tiara that Kate has ever worn. In 1853, Prince Albert commissioned the creation of the tiara.

Getty Images

Middleton may have opted to wear it to pay tribute to Albert, who was from Germany.

The tiara has also been worn by the late Queen Elizabeth and Queen Mother.

In 2005, Queen Elizabeth wore it on a trip to Malta, which was the last time that it was worn in public.

Kate has worn tiaras on four previous occasions, such as state banquets, diplomatic receptions, and royal weddings.

The first time that Kate wore a tiara was for her 2011 royal wedding to Prince William.