John Stamos Recalls Working with Carol Burnett Nearly 30 Years Before ‘Palm Royale’ (Exclusive)

John Stamos is checking in on “Palm Royale”!

He sits down with “Extra’s” Matthew Hoffman to dish on his role as Dr. Dusty Magic, who he describes as a “lawyer and part-time gynecologist.”

John was a fan of the show ahead of the role, saying, "I loved it. I never imagined being on it… You watch these things and you go, like, ‘Could I be in…? I don't know.’ I'm just feeling fearless and confident in my career finally and I just come to the set and try anything."

And it's a bit of a full-circle moment for John, who worked with Carol Burnett back in 1998 on “The Marriage Fool” with Walter Matthau.

He recalled, “They offered me this TV movie. It was crappy and it was for a lot of money.”

Stamos turned it down, saying, "Then they get Walter Matthau and Carol Burnett to play the two leads,” adding with a laugh that he was all of a sudden “available.”

While Carol and John didn’t get to act together in “Palm Royale,” he said she sent a text to a friend of his that said, "Stamos is brilliant in every scene, and the only thing I'm bummed out about is I didn't get to be in scenes with him.”

It might not be too late. John teased, “Maybe Season 3."