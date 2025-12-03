Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Thought Her Kissing Timothée Chalamet Was ‘Bad-Ass’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow was honored with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter’s 2025 Women in Entertainment Gala on Wednesday.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Gwyneth, who said she was “profoundly grateful” for the honor.

She told Terri, “I feel nervous. I feel excited. It's actually quite wonderful to be back in Hollywood in this way this morning. It's really — it feels great."

When asked what she wants her daughter Apple to learn about being an empowered woman, Paltrow answered, “Well, she is already a very empowered woman. She's incredibly hilarious and strong and so kind. I just want her to be her full self, you know? I never want her to shy away from the true essence of who she is. And that's what I tell both my kids all the time.”

Gwyneth is getting ready for the release of her highly anticipated film “Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet.

As for what drew her to the movie, Paltrow shared, “You know, actually, it was a bit backwards and funny how it happened. I hadn't really caught the acting bug back again, but Josh Safdie is so brilliant and it also dovetailed at a time in my life when all the kids went to college and I had an empty nest and I thought, ‘Gosh, maybe, maybe this would be a fun thing or interesting thing to go be in New York and be near all the kids and do this.’ So, it wasn't until I was on set that I felt the acting bug bite me again… It just worked out in a really serendipitous way, and I'm so glad I did the film because I had so much fun doing it."

In the movie, Gwyneth plays Timothée’s love interest. They were even spotted by the paparazzi filming a kissing scene.

How did her kids react to the photos?

Paltrow answered, “I mean, my daughter thought it was very bad-ass and my son was like, 'Oh, my God, Mom.’ He was like, ‘This is too much.’”

She noted, “I mean, honestly, when you shoot in Central Park, there's so many paparazzi around. You're just trying to focus on what you're doing, and I didn't think about much, but like, how can I just focus on this? There's so much happening.”

As for the recent headlines that she gave Timothée some skin advice, she says it’s not true!

She commented, “I’m happy to. I'll send him some products… I didn't think to do that. Thanks for the idea.”

Gwyneth is used to people making things up about her over the past 30 years, even sharing the craziest rumor she’s heard or read about herself.

She said, “I remember one: that I eat naked in front of a mirror. That was probably the craziest one.”

Gwyneth also dished on her holiday plans, saying, “I think just rest, stay home, and all the kids under one roof and lots of food and sleep. That's what I'm going for.”