Dave Allocca/Starpix

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been the subject of split rumors for a while, but she shut it down without saying a word on Tuesday night in New York City.

While hitting the red-carpet solo at the “Oh. What. Fun” premiere, Stefani sported her engagement ring and wedding band, signifying that things are still going strong in their marriage.

Dave Allocca/Starpix

Gwen’s public appearance comes just days after she took to her Instagram Story to share a pic of Blake giving her a sweet kiss on the cheek.

Earlier this year, many wondered the status of Gwen and Blake’s marriage when they released their breakup duet “Hanging On.”

They fueled more rumors when they skipped the CMA Awards in November, even though he was nominated for Musical Event of the Year.

Shelton’s rep slammed the breakup gossip to Page Six, stating , “This is a completely made-up story created solely for headlines and clicks.”

Back in October, Blake shared a PDA pic of the couple and wrote, "Y'all help me wish @gwenstefani a happy birthday!!!!!! I love you pretty girl!!!!!”

Meanwhile, he hasn’t appeared on her feed since they celebrated their wedding anniversary in July.

Stefani wrote at the time, “Every day i thank God for u @blakeshelton. happy anniversary ❤️ i love u so much ❤️."

He also celebrated the anniversary, writing, “Luckiest man to be married to you and to know you.”

Last year, Gwen shut down divorce rumors while speaking with Nylon magazine.

She shared at the time, “When you’re in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us. You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something. It’s just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is.”

Stefani is human, though, and deals with “insecurities.”

She elaborated, “I had been going through those times where you’re questioning: ‘Oh, my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute? In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what’s happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid.

“The truth is I am in love with my best friend and all this sh*t I’m thinking of in my brain, that’s all it is — I’m overthinking,” Gwen emphasized.