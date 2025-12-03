‘Frozen’ Stars Kristen Bell & Josh Gad to Join EPIC Players for Upcoming Live Show

Getty Images

The EPIC Players are ready to take the stage for a night of inspiring solos, dynamic duets, and fun group numbers.

The nonprofit is made up of a neurodiverse group of performers, including “Love of the Spectrum” stars Abby Romeo and Devin Morrissey.

On December 10, “Frozen” voice actors Kristen Bell and Josh Gad will join the cast for “Once Upon a Cabaret: A Musical Fundraiser for EPIC Players" at Barnsdall Art Theater in Hollywood.

The show is sold out, but click here to join the waitlist or buy livestream tickets.

The organization is all about inclusivity. According to their website, "EPIC Players (Empower, Perform, Include, Create) is a nonprofit neurodiverse theatre company redefining who gets to shine on our stages and screens. Through professional performances, career training, mentorship, and community building, we champion Neurodivergent and Disabled artists whose talent has too often been overlooked."