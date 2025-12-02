Sarah Paulson Shares One Career Moment She’ll Never Forget (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Sarah Paulson cemented her place in Hollywood history with a star on the Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

“Extra” spoke with Sarah, who got emotional about the “incredible honor.”

She said, “I was going to cry a lot and I did cry some.”

Paulson is still processing the moment, saying, “I’m like looking down at it being like, ‘Oh, my God, that thing is there and it’s going to be there forever.’”

It was a memorable day, but she also opened up about a career moment she’ll never forget from when she was an understudy on Broadway.

She recalled, “The very first time I was ever on a Broadway stage, I remember I was an understudy for the great actress Amy Ryan and I was 19 years old and I went on for her and I remember looking off-stage and the stagehand gave me like a thumbs-up, ‘Are you ready to start?’ But I was starting on the stage and the curtain had to rise, so I gave him the thumbs-up. He pulled the curtain up and I remember the chill of the like temperature difference between the audience and the stage and the rustling of the programs and people clapping for the set and it was just a moment I’ll never forget.”

Sarah has come a long way since her Broadway days, taking on complex multi-dimensional roles over the years.

She stressed, “I just looking for things that represent human behavior and sometimes that comes in packages that aren’t so pretty on the inside and that stuff is always more interesting to me because it’s where the meat is.”