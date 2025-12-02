Miley Cyrus on ‘Avatar’ Song & Her ’Very Me’ 33rd Birthday Celebration (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Miley Cyrus stunned in Gucci at the “Avatar: Fire and Ash” L.A. premiere, chatting with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour.

Dishing on her look, Miley said, “This film is about family, and I've been with Gucci now for so long they really feel that way. So, I felt like it was kind of the perfect embodiment of my take of the film.”

Her song “Dream as One” is featured on the soundtrack, and Miley shared how it came about at D23 in 2024.

“I was inducted as a Disney Legend at the same time as James Cameron,” Cyrus said. "So, as we were both waiting to go on, it's like, ‘Well, what are you up to?' and ‘What are you up to?' And he was up to ‘Avatar.' So, I kind of had that introduction and in that place that was very full-circle for me and… he calls us ‘Legends-in-law.'”

The star went on, "I've gotten so many opportunities from that. That's how I met Jamie Lee Curtis for our Golden Globe song that we did for ‘The Last Showgirl.’ And same thing with ‘Avatar.' So, it was a good networking event for me.”

Miley also dished on her "very me" 33rd birthday celebration, saying it was, "Small, simple, meaningful, thoughtful, and everyone that I know close to me, and that's it.”

As for holiday plans, she said, “As much time with my family as I can before the year gets packed again.”

Terri asked, “Do you make New Year's resolutions?” Cyrus replied, “I usually do. Last year it was to be better at keeping secrets.”