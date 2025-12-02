Getty Images

Rumor has it Miley Cyrus, 33, and Maxx Morando, 26, are engaged!

Page Six confirmed the couple is betrothed after four years together.

Miley and the Lilly drummer sparked engagement rumors after she flashed a diamond ring at her 33rd birthday party, and again at Monday’s “Avatar: Fire and Ash” premiere in L.A.

Cyrus, wearing a black Gucci gown, and Morando hit the red carpet together at the premiere, where Miley had her ring on full display.

According to Page Six it is a cushion cut stone set in a 14-karat yellow gold band designed by Jacquie Aiche.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Miley at the premiere, where she dished on her birthday celebration, saying, it was, “Very me. Small, simple, meaningful, thoughtful, and everyone that I know close to me, and that's it.”

Miley and Maxx were first linked in 2021. She told British Vogue in 2023 that they met on a blind date.

She recalled, “We got put on a blind date. Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.’”

In 2024, she gave some rare insight into their relationship, telling Harper’s Bazaar, “He’s very similar to me. We just don’t take life too seriously.”

Cyrus also shed light on dating someone a little younger, saying, “He looks at life really differently than I do. He grew up with a laptop. I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters… Honestly, he’s raised our dog off Reddit. I’m like, 'Are you sure we’re supposed to be doing this?' And he’s like, 'On Reddit it says blah, blah, blah.’"