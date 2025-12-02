Mark McGrath on Hitting the Road with Ezra Ray Hart for '90s Hits & Xmas Riffs Tour (Exclusive)

Getty Images

It was a homecoming for MarkMcGrath when he recently stopped by “Extra’s” studios!

Mark hosted our show two decades ago, and now he’s back to talk about his upcoming tour.

A few years back, the Sugar Ray singer joined forces with Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra and Emerson Hart of Tonic to form the band Ezra Ray Hart.

Now, they are hitting the road for the holidays with their '90s Hits & Xmas Riffs tour.

Mark told us, “It's super fun. It's going to get all the hits with the little holiday sprinkling on top, and if you hate the ‘90s, do not come — we've got nothing for you. But if you love the number-one songs of the ‘90s, all the nostalgia and all the frosted tips... that will be there onstage."

Giving us a hint at what’s in store, he revealed a Beach Boys song they plan to perform.

“We did a version of 'Little Saint Nick’ that we’re going to play,” adding, “It reminds me of my childhood Christmases growing up in Newport Beach, California.”