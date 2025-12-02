Kat Graham & Husband Bryan Wood Expecting First Child

Instagram

“The Vampire Diaries” alum Kat Graham is going to be a mom!

Graham is expecting her first child with husband Bryan Wood.

On Monday, Kat announced the new son Instagram, writing, “We’re having a baby!!! ✨”

Graham included some black-and-white Polaroid photos of her growing baby bump.

Bryan commented on the post, writing, “We are ready!”

Several of Kat’s “Vampire Diaries” co-stars, like Candice King and Nathalie Kelly, also reacted to the baby news on Instagram.

Candice wrote, “Ahhhh congratulations!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Nathalie added, “What a lucky soul to have you as her mommy 😍😍😍.”