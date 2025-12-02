How Josh Hutcherson & McKenna Grace Would Unwind on ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” sits down with Josh Hutcherson and McKenna Grace to talk “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2.” The story picks up one year after the nightmare at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

Josh says, “Mike is really just trying to live a normal life and trying to make a better world for Abby. He’s trying to get closer with her. The relationship is in a better place, but you know, the world of Freddy’s has its way of, like, bringing you back into it. And in this film, they get brought back into this world and there’s more animatronics. The stakes are higher and just when Mike thought maybe he’d get some nice peaceful existence, it’s not allowed.”

Mike is trying to live a normal life with younger sister Abby, but he gets brought back into the supernatural world and the stakes are even higher.

McKenna said she was a huge fan of the franchise and sent in her audition tape begging for any role.

“I’ve been on the hunt trying to find any way to become any sort of part of this franchise,” she said.

Grace went on to explain that she was working with Blumhouse on another project when she got the opportunity to send in her tape. “So they let me send a video to [director Emma Tammi] being like, ‘Please, please hire me, just like as an extra or anything.’”

The actress went on, “That was my audition tape... quite literally me just begging her and [producer Scott Cawthon] to hire me. I was like, ‘Please, I’m throwing my hat in the ring.’”

Both Josh and McKenna also shared how they would unwind after filming.

Hutcherson shared, “I really liked where I was staying in New Orleans was close to Audubon Park, which is like a beautiful park. So I’d love to go for a run there even if it was at night just to go and clear your head, go for a run.”

As for a beverage to unwind with, he said, “Ice-cold Lacroix.”

McKenna added, “I listen to a lot of music. I try to find like a guitar or something wherever I am on a production just because I feel like that kind of puts me in and out of whatever state I’m in whenever I’m shooting.”

Her beverage of choice? Grace said, “A nice cold Diet Coke.”