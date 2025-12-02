Getty Images

The highly anticipated and controversial Diddy documentary, “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” is on Netflix now.

The four-part series from executive producer Curtis "50 Cent” Jackson takes us inside Diddy’s final days of freedom before his 2024 arrest and 2025 trial. He has denied all accusations against him.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with ABC News legal contributor and attorney Brian Buckmire, who weighed in on the doc.

He pointed out, “You get to see confidential conversations that I only see as an attorney talking to my client."

In one shocking scene from the third episode, Diddy is on the phone with his then-girlfriend Dana Tran, the mother of his three-year-old daughter Love.

While talking about how he’s allegedly handling his money ahead of the indictment, he says, “I’m about to deposit $200 million right now,” adding, “I feel good. They’re holding the bank open for me, you feel me?”

The doc also includes never-before-seen footage of Diddy and Cassie Ventura together on the set of her music video and in the studio.

Buckmire told Hough, "We know the courtroom drama, but seeing the interactions that surround that is something so much more real and different.”

Another shocking moment comes from Diddy’s former employee Capricorn Clark, who had a former connection with Combs’ alleged nemesis Suge Knight.

She alleges that Diddy threatened her, explaining, "He says, 'Hey, I didn't know you had anything to do with Suge. Like if something happens, I'm going to have to kill you.' He wanted to let me know how it would happen. You will be in a dark park and there will be no one around.”

Buckmire shared, "We hear the tremor and terror in her voice finding a lot more about this story that we all kind of really knew about."

Diddy has denied all the accusations against him and has called the documentary a “shameful hit piece.”

In July, Combs was found guilty of two counts of engaging in transportation to engage in prostitution (Mann Act Transportation), but not guilty on alleged racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

In October, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months, with 14 months considered time served.