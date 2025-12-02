Today/NBC

“Full House” alum Dave Coulier is facing a new cancer battle, just months after he beat stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Coulier revealed he has tongue cancer during an interview with “Today’s” Craig Melvin.

The 66-year-old said, “So, in October of this year, I went in for a PET scan, just a routine check-up and something flared on the PET scan. It turned out that I have P16 squamous carcinoma at the base of my tongue. So, I said to the doctors, I said, ‘Well, did this happen because of the lymphoma?’ And they said, ‘Totally unrelated.’”

Doctors recommended 35 rounds of radiation, and he confirmed, "I’ll be done December 31.”

Melvin asked Coulier about his prognosis, and Dave replied, "Prognosis is very good for P16 squamous carcinoma. So, it has a 90+ curability rate. But the thing that has really saved my life, Craig, is that early detection saved my life, not just the first time but the second time as well.”

He added, “So, I hope you’re getting your check-ups… Your colonoscopies and breast exams and prostate exams, they will save your life.”

Coulier also announced he’s starting his own online marketplace called AwearMarket.com, where people can buy toxin-free products.