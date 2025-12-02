Getty Images

Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber is keeping it real about his mental health struggles.

In an Instagram video posted on Monday, Gerber revealed that he was taking medications — including buprenorphine, Xanax, and valium — to help him manage his “panic attacks.”

He said, “The benzos have been fluctuating up and down depending on what's been going on in my life. Unfortunately, I've had a lot of loss in many different forms recently, so that is not an excuse, but it's the reason why I am where I'm at now.”

According to Presley, he opts for Xanax “when the panic attacks are really, really bad” and takes Valium “a little bit in the morning.”

He added, “I don’t know if it's a little bit or a lot, who f**king knows at this point anymore.”

Gerber admitted “it’s kind of scary” with the medications, explaining, “The things that scare me are the things you need to take… If you don't take them, something not good happens. And there's a spectrum there on how intense the withdrawal from certain medications is.”

Presley also shared that he’s been sober from alcohol for a few months.

Gerber is also looking for people who would be “good influences on me,” adding, “As I've grown up in Hollywood, there’s a lot of people around me that I love to death, but right now I try not to be around them.”