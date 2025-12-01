Whitney Leavitt Calls Broadway Role in ‘Chicago’ a ‘Pinch-Me Moment’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Whitney Leavitt is going from the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom to Broadway!

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Whitney right after the exciting news broke that she’ll be making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in “Chicago.”

Whitney shared, "I mean, it's a bit surreal. I'm not going to lie. Like, I still feel like, you know, those pinch-me moments, like, am I dreaming? Is this actually happening? But I could not be more excited. Could not be more grateful. And I gotta pack up my whole house and now moved to New York City."

Living in New York will be a “brand-new” experience for Whitney and her three kids. She quipped, “Wish me luck.”

Whitney always dreamed of being on Broadway, saying, “We always have like those delusional dreams and it had always seemed something that was so unobtainable. So, the fact that it's actually happening, it's just again I just feel like I'm like pinching myself like, it's happening. It's real.”

Did Whitney feel like “Dancing with the Stars” was the ultimate audition for her Broadway role?

She answered, “I mean, it feels like it, doesn't it? Like, it felt like I remember after we did… our ‘Hamilton’ dance? And you were like, ‘Get these two on Broadway right now.’ And literally, Derek, a week later, that's when I was like hearing some talks with ‘Chicago.’ So, you helped me manifest this. So, thank you.”

Derek commented, “I was just saying what I saw. I just saw a star. You are an amazing performer. You know, your interview with Alex Cooper on ‘Call Her Daddy’? You know, I think I saw Mark talking about how there's dancing, there's technique, but then there's just performance quality. There's star quality. That's the way to convey something that is just sort of like innate. And you definitely have that. And so I, for one, am very excited to see you on Broadway in this amazing show.”

Whitney is following in the footsteps of Ariana Maddox, who was also on “Dancing with the Stars” before performing on “Chicago” as Roxie.



Leavitt admitted that it was “overwhelming,” saying, “Ariana is so talented, such a talented entertainer… so many people who have played that role… I want to do my best. I want to keep giving it my all and… I'm just really, really excited.”

Whitney is mentally preparing for eight shows a week!

She commented, “Mark has told me multiple times, ‘Get ready, girl.’ Like it's a lot.”

Derek advised Whitney to “really take care of yourself” since he’s performed on Broadway before!

Derek praised Whitney for putting her dreams out there, calling it courageous.