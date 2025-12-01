Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens and her husband Cole Tucker are now parents of two!

Over the weekend, Hudgens announced the birth of their second child.

She wrote on Instagram, “Well…. I did it. Had another baby!!! What a wild ride labor is. Big shout out to all the moms. It’s truly incredible what our bodies can do ❤️.”

Hudgens included a pic of herself on a hospital bed holding Cole’s hand.

Vanessa announced her pregnancy in July.

At the time, she wrote, “Round two.”

Vanessa and Cole welcomed their first child last year. The name and gender have remained unknown.