Sydney Sweeney Dressed Up as Sexy Dragon for ’Shrek’-Themed Friendsgiving

Sydney Sweeney and her friends threw a “Shrek”-themed Friendsgiving!

The actress posted Instagram pics and videos from the celebration, where everyone dressed up as one of the characters.

Sweeney chose a sexy red Dragon costume featuring horns, a low-cut red bodysuit with a tail, red sleeves with scales, red thigh-high stockings over black tights, and black heels.

Of course, Dragon had someone dressed as Donkey by her side. No word on if the person wearing the inflatable costume was her new beau Scooter Braun!

Some other fun costumes included Princess Fiona carrying a little ogre baby, Lord Farquaad, Pinocchio, and Gingerbread Man.