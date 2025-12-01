Getty Images

Actress Sienna Miller, 43, has a bun in the oven!

On Monday, news broke that Miller is pregnant with her third child, her second with actor boyfriend Oli Green.

Miller debuted her baby bump at the 2025 Fashion Awards, where she wore a sheer Schiaparelli two-piece look.

In 2023, Sienna turned heads in belly-baring Schiaparelli at Vogue World in London, when she was expecting their first child together.

She told Vogue, “I was nervous about the idea of it, but once I had it on, everything else felt boring. I was like, ‘I’ll have that photo for the rest of my baby’s life.’ It’s kind of fascinating to fight your own prejudice against yourself. I’m constantly doing that.”

Sienna is also a mom to daughter Marlowe, 12, with ex Tom Sturridge.

Back in 2022, she revealed to Elle UK that she was interested in expanding her family and had frozen her eggs.

She said, “Biology is incredibly cruel on women,” explaining, “I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated.”

Around that time, Sienna opened up about life with Marlowe. She told “Extra” that the world “tabloid” is not allowed in her home.