Getty Images

“Sean Combs: The Reckoning” just dropped a new teaser trailer one day before the project, produced by 50 Cent, drops on Netflix.

In never-before-seen footage obtained by Netflix, Diddy appears stressed out and in a tailspin six days before he was arrested by the feds in 2024.

He was filmed gazing out the window of a hotel room or bedroom and then on the phone telling someone, “We have to find somebody that'll work with us that has dealt in the dirtiest of dirty business.”

Combs then declares, “We’re losing!”

The teaser then cuts to a montage of Diddy as his names and nicknames are listed from Puff Daddy to Diddy.

A voice-over states, “All of these reincarnations, all those name changes are attached to really bad deeds.”

Combs’ spokesman Juda Engelmayer told The New York Times that his legal team was “deeply concerned” the series was allegedly using unauthorized footage featuring “private moments, pre-indictment material from an unfinished project, and conversations involving legal strategy.”

Engelmayer stated, “None of this was obtained from Sean Combs or his team, and its inclusion raises very serious questions about how this material was accessed and why Netflix chose to use it.” He said Diddy’s legal team had reached out to Netflix.

Engelmayer added that Combs was filming his own doc before the arrest and was in talks with Netflix at the time.

Meanwhile, “Good Morning America” aired even more footage from the four-part doc on Monday, including Diddy discussing strategy with his legal team over the phone.

Combs tells them, "Listen to me. I'm going to get off the phone right now and I am going to let you professionals look at the situation and come back to me with a solution… y’all are not working together the right way. We're losing."

Robin Roberts spoke with director Alex Stapleton and producer 50 Cent about making the series.

Referencing the footage of Diddy prior to his arrest, 50 confessed, “It was surprising that he actually filmed it.”

Alex added, "It was very interesting to watch a man who's known for his brand presence. You know, he has a really amazing knack for marketing and all of that and how he was sort of taking that into account and how he was coming off to the public.”

The footage then shows Diddy greeting fans in Harlem. When he gets back in his car, however, he is filmed saying he needs hand sanitizer and a bath.

50 said they included that footage because "that shows you his character,” adding, “That's one of the moments where he forgot he was on tape.”

When Robin asked about 50's ongoing feud with Diddy, he replied, “What they consider a pre-existing beef, right, for 20 years is me being uncomfortable with him suggesting that he takes me shopping or I looked at it like it was like a tester. Maybe you'll come play with me, type of thing, right? And it's not personal."

Alex added, "I think it’s important to also let people know that this the show is not completely the perspectives of people that did not like Sean. We weren't trying to just get the highlights, the salacious details. You know that the real goal was to story tell and if you not everyone needed to have an allegation to be a part of this project."

The docuseries also covers Combs’ trial. In July, Combs was found guilty on two counts of engaging in transportation to engage in prostitution (Mann Act Transportation), but not guilty on alleged racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Roberts asked if Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie, who testified at the trial, was a victim in all this.

50 said, "I believe Cassie's a victim in all this because she came in at such… she’s like 18, like 19 years old in the very beginning. After a while, the over time you get conditioned for it.”

Stapleton added, "The goal of what the film is trying to do is to let the audience kind of come in to ask questions like were their decisions colored by certain things and who got the benefit of the doubt, you know, in that courtroom."

Robin asked how they think Combs would react if he watched this, and 50 replied with a smile, “'Wow, this is amazing.' I think he’s going to say, ‘This is the best documentary I've seen in a long time…' He may feel a different way about pieces and bits of it, but he knows the truth."

In October, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months, with 14 months considered time served.

Combs was originally set to finish his sentence on May 8, 2028, but the date has been delayed until June 4, 2028, “Extra” confirms.