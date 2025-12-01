Celebrity News December 01, 2025
Rihanna ‘So Proud' of A$AP Rocky’s Acting, Gushes Babies Are ‘Amazing’ (Exclusive)
Rihanna showed her support for her partner A$AP Rocky at the 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards, where he was nominated for Breakthrough Performance for “Highest 2 Lowest.”
“Extra” spoke with Rihanna, who gushed that she was “so proud” of A$AP.
She said, “Anytime I see him on camera in a movie, I’m like, ‘What?’ I get amazed because I didn’t know he had it in him, but he’s such a great talent.”
Rihanna and A$AP recently welcomed their third child in September, da daughter named Rocki. She joins big brothers RZA and Riot.
She shared, “The babies are amazing. They’re all getting bigger and I cannot take it. My sons — oh, my God! — their faces are changing. Their necks are getting longer. I love it.”
"Extra" also spoke with A$AP, who said their kids are as "cute as ever."
As for what surprises him most about their kids, Rocky said, "I'm surprised that the older two getting along as much as they are, you know? Usually, you know, for them to be so close in age, they fight a lot, but... happy family."