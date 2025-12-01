Rihanna ‘So Proud' of A$AP Rocky’s Acting, Gushes Babies Are ‘Amazing’ (Exclusive)

Rihanna showed her support for her partner A$AP Rocky at the 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards, where he was nominated for Breakthrough Performance for “Highest 2 Lowest.”

“Extra” spoke with Rihanna, who gushed that she was “so proud” of A$AP.

She said, “Anytime I see him on camera in a movie, I’m like, ‘What?’ I get amazed because I didn’t know he had it in him, but he’s such a great talent.”

Rihanna and A$AP recently welcomed their third child in September, da daughter named Rocki. She joins big brothers RZA and Riot.

She shared, “The babies are amazing. They’re all getting bigger and I cannot take it. My sons — oh, my God! — their faces are changing. Their necks are getting longer. I love it.”

"Extra" also spoke with A$AP, who said their kids are as "cute as ever."