Kyle Richards Talks Mauricio, Single Status & That ‘Brad or Angelina’ Comment (Exclusive)

Kyle Richards sat down with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour to dish on Season 15 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Terri had to start by congratulating Kyle on being the longest-running Real Housewife in Bravo history!

“It’s pretty crazy I’d be here this many years… It honestly felt like so many times I wouldn’t survive,” she said with a laugh, adding, “but here I am. I’m a lot stronger than I realized.”

After drama last season, she is feeling “lighter” and “ready to have some fun again.”

She gave a status update on how she and Dorit are getting along these days, saying, “We started out this season much better than I had thought, which was great. But, as you’ll see, we go two steps forward and three steps back. So, not great.”

Do they patch things up later? She dished, “I’m going to have to say it’s worse, but I’m hopeful for the future.”

Kyle also talked about two new additions to the show, Rachel Zoe and Amanda Frances, and said Amanda did not have a smooth entry!

She said of Rachel, “She’s a great addition to the cast and you know she always looks amazing and it was nice just to get to know her on a more personal level… She already knows most of the people, so she fit in perfectly.”

Speaking about Amanda, she shared, “I don’t think she had a smooth entry this season,” adding she didn’t “gel” with some of the other housewives.

Richards also talked about her separation from Mauricio and if they will get divorced eventually.

“We get along great,” she said of her ex. “We are good friends. We obviously live separately and live our own lives.”

As for divorce in the future, Kyle said, “I would assume, but I just take it a day at a time.”

Plus, she talked about being single and addressed that “Brad or Angelina” comment from the trailer, where she said, “I could go Brad, I could go Angelina.”

Richards explained to Terri, “We were at a dating event. Everyone kept coming up to me asking, ‘What’s your type? What’s your type?’ and I was like, ‘Listen, I know where you’re going,’ so I gave them what I knew they wanted to hear... It made everybody laugh and hopefully now they’ll just move on.”

So, is she dating anyone?

Richards said, “I’m not… I’m not on any dating apps. I can finally say the word ‘single.’”

Terri asked if she’s ready to date, and Kyle told her, “Listen, I believe in love, I believe in marriage... I don’t go out, really... I think for me the scariest part was being alone and I’m not afraid of that anymore.”

Seymour wondered if her girlfriends try to set her up on blind dates. Kyle teased, “Oh, the girls try a lot this season.”

Terri also asked how Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke are doing after their homes were broken into during BravoCon.

Richards, who was the victim of a 2017 break-in, said, “I think they were in shock when they first heard and it set in the next day… because I’ve been through that. It is so terrifying even if you’re not home just to think people were in your home and able to do that it really changes you and how you think.”