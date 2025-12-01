Julia Roberts on Gotham Awards Honor & ‘Quiet’ Holiday Plans (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Julia Roberts and director Luca Guadagnino attended the 2025 Gotham Awards, where they were receiving the Visionary Tribute for their film “After the Hunt.”

“Extra” spoke with Julia, who reflected on what Luca brings out of her as a creator and how joyful it was to share in this honor.

She said, “I don’t know that it’s one thing, but... he’s very clear [in] his language with me. I understand. You know, a lot of times somebody can say something and you’re just not quite sure what they mean and you’re trying to accomplish that. And somehow I always feel like I understand exactly what he means and it’s always incredibly helpful.”

Luca added, “Shooting the movie was like dancing, gliding together. Very immediate and very in the moment, which I loved very much.”

As for if there was anything about the character that scared her, “Everything. Truly. That’s my answer.”

Julia also opened up about being with Luca to accept the honor, saying, “Oh, to be together, it’s the most special because really, I mean, I don’t do anything by myself. There’s nothing that is a singular endeavor at home or out of home. And so to stand with Luca with this tonight is a joy.”