Hugh Jackman Jokes Wolverine Musical ‘Definitely’ Coming to Broadway! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Hugh Jackman suited up for the 2025 Gotham Film Awards, where he and “Song Sung Blue” co-star Kate Hudson were being honored with the inaugural Gotham Music Tribute.

“Extra” spoke with Hugh, who reacted to the “really cool” recognition. "Manhattan and the Gotham Awards, it's fantastic," he said.



As for where he was when he found out about the nomination, Hugh commented, “I think I was on the road. We were promoting the movie somewhere, and those things become like a blur. But I do remember thinking, reading musical icon, and I thought, 'Wow, my life has taken many, many turns I didn't expect, and this is just another beautiful one.' I'm gonna cherish tonight."

Hugh shared what's next, "I've got the second season of my theater company here in New York City, off Broadway at the Audible Theater... So, we're gonna be doing that again next year, around March, April, May. That'll be fun."