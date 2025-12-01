Gwen Stefani Seemingly Addresses Blake Shelton Split Rumors with New Pic

Instagram

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed a loved-up Thanksgiving weekend.

Stefani shared a photo on Instagram Stories of Blake giving her a sweet kiss on the cheek.

In the photo, Gwen wears a red flannel shirt as she gazes into the camera.

It also seemed like a way to shut down split rumors about the pair, who skipped the November 19 CMA Awards and haven’t walked a red carpet together since March.

Shelton’s rep slammed the breakup gossip to Page Six, stating, “This is a completely made-up story created solely for headlines and clicks.”

Back in October, Blake shared a PDA pic of the couple and wrote, "Y'all help me wish @gwenstefani a happy birthday!!!!!! I love you pretty girl!!!!!”

Meanwhile, he hasn’t appeared on her feed since they celebrated their wedding anniversary in July.

Stefani wrote at the time, “Every day i thank God for u @blakeshelton. happy anniversary ❤️ i love u so much ❤️."

He also celebrated the anniversary, writing, “Luckiest man to be married to you and to know you.”

Last year, Gwen shut down divorce rumors while speaking with Nylon magazine.

She shared at the time, “When you’re in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us. You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something. It’s just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is.”

Stefani is human, though, and deals with “insecurities.”

She elaborated, “I had been going through those times where you’re questioning: ‘Oh, my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute? In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what’s happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid.

“The truth is I am in love with my best friend and all this sh*t I’m thinking of in my brain, that’s all it is — I’m overthinking,” Gwen emphasized.