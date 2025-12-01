Getty Images

Singer Ellie Goulding, 38, is pregnant!

On Monday, Goulding announced that she is expecting her second child, her first with actor boyfriend Beau Minniear.

Ellie didn’t make a formal announcement, but she showed up to the 2025 Fashion Awards with a growing baby bump.

Goulding opted to put her bump on display with a black crop top.

The pregnancy comes six months after romance rumors started swirling about Ellie and Beau.

At the time, a source told DailyMail.com, “It's still early days, but Ellie and Beau are very much in love, he's a real romantic, and they're very sweet together. It's really lovely to watch, she's very happy.”

Amid their romance, Ellie casted Beau as her love interest in her music video for “Destiny.”

Goulding is also a mom to son Arthur, 4, with ex Caspar Jopling.

Ellie and Caspar announced their split in February 2024.