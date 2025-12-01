Celebrity News December 01, 2025
Ellie Goulding Pregnant with Baby #2 — See Her Baby Bump!
Singer Ellie Goulding, 38, is pregnant!
On Monday, Goulding announced that she is expecting her second child, her first with actor boyfriend Beau Minniear.
Ellie didn’t make a formal announcement, but she showed up to the 2025 Fashion Awards with a growing baby bump.
Goulding opted to put her bump on display with a black crop top.
The pregnancy comes six months after romance rumors started swirling about Ellie and Beau.
At the time, a source told DailyMail.com, “It's still early days, but Ellie and Beau are very much in love, he's a real romantic, and they're very sweet together. It's really lovely to watch, she's very happy.”
Amid their romance, Ellie casted Beau as her love interest in her music video for “Destiny.”
Goulding is also a mom to son Arthur, 4, with ex Caspar Jopling.
Ellie and Caspar announced their split in February 2024.
She wrote on her Instagram Story, “In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago. We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advice for respecting our wishes — we won’t be commenting further.”