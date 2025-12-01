Ariana Madix Talks Showing Off Her Comedic Chops on ‘St. Denis Medical’ (Exclusive)

Ariana Madix has put all that Scandoval drama from “Vanderpump Rules” in her rearview!

Ariana 2.0 is in full effect, and she’s showing off her comedic chops on “St. Denis Medical.”

“Extra” was with her on set as she filmed her guest star role as Dr. Emerson, who just so happens to be the ex of Dr. Bruce, aka Josh Lawson.

She told us, “I’m having a blast. It’s really been amazing… This style of comedy I find just so funny to watch. So, it’s really a privilege to be able to be a part of it.”

Lawson called her a “duck to water” when it comes to comedy, adding she “came straight in and gelled immediately.”

Madix was thankful there were real medical professionals on set when her character had to perform surgery.

“They have actual professional people here who know what they’re doing,” she said. “Thank God, because I’m sitting there with, you know, a tweezer or whatever they’re called and I don’t know what I’m doing. And if there was a real person on the table, they probably wouldn’t make it.”