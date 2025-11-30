Zachery Ty Bryan of 'Home Improvement' Arrested — Again

Getty Images

"Home Improvement" alum Zachery Ty Bryan, 44, has been arrested for the sixth time in five years.

This time, his fiancée Johnnie Faye Cartwright was arrested along with him.

People magazine reports Bryan and Cartwright were picked up in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday. He was charged with violating his probation from a previous domestic violence conviction. She was charged with driving under the influence, three counts of reckless endangering, and attempted first-degree assault.

Bryan is sitting in Lane County Jail without bail. He will be released on Wednesday.

Bryan was most recently arrested in January 2025 for second-degree domestic violence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

In that incident, Cartwright told police she and Bryan lived together with their children and alleged she was "assaulted" by Bryan. She specifically said he punched her face and choked her.

Bryan and Cartwright are the parents of a daughter, Kennedy, and twins Sequoia and Parker.

Before that, Bryan was arrested on DUI charges, fourth-degree felony assault, third-degree robbery, misdemeanor harassment, and domestic violence misdemeanors.

Bryan is on probation through October 2026.