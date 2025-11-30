'Seeking Sister Wife’: Garrick Drops a Bombshell on Dannielle & Lorrana (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from the “Seeking Sister Wife” season finale!

The season closes with Garrick Merrifield dropping a bombshell on his wives Dannielle and Lorrana.

The family is still seeking a third wife, and if they find someone from out of the country again, Garrick says the best option would be for Dannielle to marry her.

This comes as a big shock to Dannielle, who told him, “I wasn’t aware of that.”

Garrick explained, “She can get her green card, but then it takes like 5-10 years for… her to become a citizen.”

Dannielle reacted, saying, “I feel like it’s more a discussion. I feel like we need to have cause I thought it was going to be a couple years for her, like adjustment of status and they could divorce. I didn’t realize like it would take so long… and it would be on me to marry them from another country.”