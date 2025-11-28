Dave Allocca/Starpix

A newly unsealed email puts Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman on the scene of an alleged confrontation between Ryan Reynolds and Justin Baldoni, with whom Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively are currently embroiled in legal action.

People magazine reports that in an April 25, 2023, meeting, Baldoni met with Reynolds and Lively at their NYC penthouse, were Reynolds is said to have "unloaded" on Baldoni, saying "how horrible it was" for him to have asked Lively about her weight.

The email describes Baldoni as having been "completely embarrassed," and having apologized on the spot.

He "even shared some tears," according to the email, which was from Wayfarer Studios co-founder Jamey Heath's team to Baldoni's publicist in July 2024.

Jackman and Swift are both on a list of potential witnesses Lively's legal team put forth some time ago.

Getty Images

Baldoni's team famously attempted to subpoena Swift in May 2025, but her rep said, "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see 'It Ends with Us' until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history."