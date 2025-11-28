Dolly Parton Sends Thanksgiving Love amid Illness Rumors

Instagram

Dolly Parton's fans have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving weekend — after rumors of persistent illness, Dolly has made another reassuring appearance on video.

Speaking out on Thanksgiving, a glowing Parton told her supporters, "I wanna wish all of you and your family blessings this Thanksgivin'."

She went on, "I am so thankful for all of you, and for the memories that we've shared through the years. So, happy Thanksgiving to everyone and just know that I will always love you."

The last part of her greeting was a reference to her 1974 single "I Will Always Love You," a big hit for Dolly and a smash for Whitney Houston, who covered it in 1992.

After one of her sister asked fans to pray for Parton, she told fans in early October, "I ain't dead yet!"

While on set shooting commercials for the Grand Ole Opry, she took a moment to share, “I know lately everybody thinks that I’m sicker than I am. Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here. Anyway, I wanted to put everybody’s minds at ease.”

She added, “I appreciate your prayers because I am a person of faith, I can always use the prayers for anything and everything… but I want you know that I’m okay. I’ve got some problems as I’ve mentioned.”