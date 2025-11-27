Céline Dion Offers Heartfelt Thanksgiving Greeting to Fans

Instagram

Céline Dion made a rare appearance on social media on Thursday, taking time out to wish fans and supporters a happy holiday amid her battle with stiff-person syndrome.

Looking radiant, the 57-year-old said, "Dear friends, today is a beautiful reminder to slow down, take a deep breath, and give thanks."

She went on, "There's something so powerful about gathering with the people you love, whether around a full table, over the phone, or even just in your heart."

"I'm so thankful to my family and our moments together that mean the world to me," she said. "May your Thanksgiving be filled with joy, with peace, and with gratitude for everything — even the little things."

The pop queen signed off with a heartfelt, "Happy Thanksgiving from me and my family to you and yours."