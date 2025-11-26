‘Zootopia 2’: Jason Bateman & Ginnifer Goodwin on Returning to Judy & Nick (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman are dishing on the long-awaited “Zootopia 2.”

“Extra” spoke with Jason and Ginnifer about getting another crack at playing Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, putting a lot of themselves into the characters, and their processes in the recording booth.

Jason commented, “I was very happy to get another shot at it. I don’t know if I improved anything, but it was nice to get another swing.”

The two were able to infuse their own personality into their characters. Ginnifer noted, “They also, like, study us physically.”

She went on, “The way we sound is directly affected by the way we’re moving our faces.”

As for what it is like in the recording studio, Ginnifer commented, “I feel like there’s something about that four-hour chunk of time that’s more exhausting than, like, 16 hours on a live action set.”

Jason and Ginnifer didn’t go to the recording studio at the same time for this second movie!

Jason explained, “They just preferred it to be separate, and then they do the mixing.”

Jason teased where we find Nick and Judy — she wants to be a super duo and go make the world a better place, while Nick is content to pump the brakes a bit.

He dished, “My character is a little more like, ‘We don’t need to top the first one. Let’s just kind of enjoy our position, our job, our partnership.’ Judy’s got higher aspirations. She wants to top the first one.”