Why Sarah Snook Says ‘All Her Fault’ Was Almost Too Intense for Her (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Sarah Snook won two Golden Globes and an Emmy for “Succession,” and now she’s back on TV in the thriller “All Her Fault,” playing a mom on a desperate hunt for her missing son.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Sarah about taking on the role as a mother herself.

She said, “It’s easier in some ways, imaginatively to make that leap that it is my child missing, but I never find it useful to think about her in the moment. If I do, it takes me out cause I’m Sarah, whereas like in this scene, I’m Marissa.”

“I know it sounds really silly but… there were times where it’s like, ‘Oh, think about your daughter in this moment.’ And it makes me go, ‘Well, I’d react completely different,” Snook noted. “This character is going to be doing this because this is what the scene says, but for me, I’m like, ‘I’m leaving set right now because we need to sort this out.’”

The mystery behind the kidnapping has a slew of all-star suspects, including Dakota Fanning and “The White Lotus” star Jake Lacy.

Dakota told us about stepping into a mom role after we all watched her grow up in Hollywood.

Fanning quipped, “People are going to really freak out when I actually have a kid.”

Dakota connected to the role, saying, “I have always wanted kids, I’ve always been that little girl that dreams of being a mom.”

Now that the show has wrapped, Jake is available to check back into “The White Lotus,” saying, “I would go to Paris.”

Jake could picture his character Shane “just upset about lines at the Eiffel Tower” if he made a cameo on the new season.