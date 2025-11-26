Instagram

“When Calls the Heart” co-stars Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum have a little one on the way!

On Wednesday, Erin announced that she is pregnant with their first baby.

Along with a collage of pics, including a few of her holding a sonogram, she wrote on Instagram, “So much to be grateful for!!! 🥰”

In one of the pics, their dog is wearing a “big brother” shirt.

Ben and Erin’s co-star Kayla Wallace reacted to the news, commenting, “CRYING! That is going to be one lucky baby 😘.”

Kayla is also pregnant with her first child, with “When Calls the Heart” actor Kevin McGarry.

The pregnancy news comes just a few months after Erin and Ben tied the knot.

In June, they announced their marriage with wedding photos with a simple caption of an infinity symbol.

After a year of romance rumors, Erin and Ben confirmed their relationship with an Instagram in 2024.