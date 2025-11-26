Celebrity News November 26, 2025
‘When Calls the Heart’ Married Co-Stars Erin Krakow & Ben Rosenbaum Expecting First Child
“When Calls the Heart” co-stars Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum have a little one on the way!
On Wednesday, Erin announced that she is pregnant with their first baby.
Along with a collage of pics, including a few of her holding a sonogram, she wrote on Instagram, “So much to be grateful for!!! 🥰”
In one of the pics, their dog is wearing a “big brother” shirt.
Ben and Erin’s co-star Kayla Wallace reacted to the news, commenting, “CRYING! That is going to be one lucky baby 😘.”
Kayla is also pregnant with her first child, with “When Calls the Heart” actor Kevin McGarry.
The pregnancy news comes just a few months after Erin and Ben tied the knot.
In June, they announced their marriage with wedding photos with a simple caption of an infinity symbol.
After a year of romance rumors, Erin and Ben confirmed their relationship with an Instagram in 2024.
In 2024, Erin opened up about the love on the set of the show, telling People magazine, “I do think there's just something special about the show and the people involved. When you put a bunch of special people together in one place, connections are bound to be made."