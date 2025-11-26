Wells Adams Dishes on Upcoming Bachelor Nation Vacation at Sea Cruise (Exclusive)

ABC Television

We’re used to Wells Adams serving up drinks on “Bachelor in Paradise,” but now he’s the ringmaster for Food Network’s “Sweet Empire: Winter Wars.”

“Extra” spoke with Wells about the competition show, where it’s a food fight to win $50,000.

He said, “You have to get along with your fellow bakers… You have to be able to delegate different tasks. Someone has to lead, which is hard for people who are all these amazing television makers.”

He added, “The things they create week in and week out are going to blow your mind.”

Wells is getting ready to spend the holidays with wife Sarah Hyland. Next year, he will be setting sail on Bachelor Nation Vacation at Sea.

An excited Wells said, “We’re going to be floating around, drinking, eating, having a lot of fun. Jesse [Palmer]’s hosting it. If you are a Bachelor Nation mega fan, this is something you have to do.”