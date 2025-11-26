Thanksgiving Movie Mania: ‘Wicked,’ ‘Knives Out’ & More Must-Sees!

Universal

The long weekend means leftover turkey, football, and some must-see new movies!

It’s Thanksgiving movie mania with “Wicked: For Good,” a new “Knives Out,” “Zootopia 2,” and more, and “Extra’s” Derek Hough is breaking it all down with Fandango’s Nikki Novak and Comscore’s Paul Degarabedian.

In ”Wicked: For Good,” fans see Elphaba continue her fight for animals as Glinda becomes the Wizard’s spokesperson.

Paul said of the film, “Audiences are truly excited,” while Nikki added, “And I think what audiences need to know about it is this goes deeper than the first one.”

Fans will also be singing a new tune. Nikki pointed out, “The new anthem is going to be ‘For Good,’ when the last one was ‘Defying Gravity.’”

Up next, Daniel Craig is back for the third “Knives Out” film, “Wake Up Deadman.”

Nikki shared, “It’s set around a church, around a priest, and people are saying already of the three, it is the best one.”

Paul said of Craig, “What a great actor and what a great ensemble.”

Nikki shared, “You have Glenn Close in this one, Mila Kunis, Josh O’Connor, Josh Brolin.”

Derek interjected, “My good friend Kerry Washington is in this as well.”

If you are looking for a romance with a twist, check out “Eternity.”

Nikki joked, “We all love a love triangle,” adding, “Elizabeth Olsen has to pick between Miles Teller’s character and Callum Turner, aka Dua Lipa’s fiancé. And the little twist on this one is that the main character has died and she meets her two former husbands in the afterlife and has to choose who she’s going to spend eternity [with].”

For some family fun, check out the animated sequel “Zootopia 2”! The movie follows bunny detective Judy Hopps and her fox friend Nick Wilde as they try to crack a new case.

Degarabedian explained, “‘Zootopia 2’ is perfectly positioned to do like ‘Moana 2’ did last year, when that film powered the biggest Thanksgiving weekend of all time, $425 million domestically for all the films in the marketplace… ‘Zootopia 2’ looks to replicate that ‘Moana 2’ success for Disney this year.”

For an award season contender, go see “Hamnet.”

Nikki explained it is “told from the perspective of Shakespeare’s wife, played by Jessie Buckley.”

She added, “I hate to predict so early, but the Oscar for best actress is signed, sealed, and delivered for this; she is getting off the charts reviews. But it’s really the story of Shakespeare and his wife, who lost their child Hamnet in real life, but is sort of an imagining of what their life would be like and told from her perspective.”