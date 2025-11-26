Robert Irwin Celebrates ‘DWTS’ Season 34 Win: ‘Ultimate Full-Circle Moment’ (Exclusive)

Disney/Eric McCandless

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson are the “Dancing with the Stars” Season 34 Mirrorball champs!

They were with “Extra” right after the win, as Robert gushed, “This is the dream. It has come true. And the biggest win in this whole experience is the fact that I got to not only live out a dream, but represent something that's so important to me. And more than anything, I gained a new member of the family, another big sister. And this has changed my life.”

Witney added, “Honestly, I feel like I already won with Robert as my partner. And this is just, this is incredible… I’m so incredibly grateful.”

Irwin suffered a rib injury ahead of the finale, but told us, “Through it all, we just said nothing's going to stand in our way.”

He went on to talk about always leading with positivity. “We have a passion here. We've been telling stories,” Robert said. “That's what it's all about. Because in this time in our lives, this time the world's going through, we need positivity so much. We need vulnerability. We need stories. We need to lead with positivity. And that's what we tried to do. And this is just a representation of the fact that the world is ready for positivity, you know, and that's what meant so much to us.”

He also called it “the ultimate full-circle moment” 10 years after sister Bindi Irwin’s win, saying, “I've got my whole family here to celebrate. And it just feels like the ultimate full circle moment. I never thought when I was 11 years old and I met [Witney] right on this floor, we would be here now… It’s insane.”

During the finale, Robert got a shout out via video message from family friend Russell Crowe. The actor quoted his famous movie “Gladiator, telling Irwin, “At my signal, unleash hell.”