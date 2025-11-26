Millie Bobby Brown & Noah Schnapp React to ‘Stranger Things’ Throwback Interview (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, and the cast of “Stranger Things” are back in Hawkins, Indiana, for the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Millie and Noah about how “bittersweet” it feels to be saying goodbye after growing up with these characters.

Millie noted, “It’s been such a wonderful journey. It’s been half my life… I don’t know what my life would be without the show. It’s just been so impactful to me. It’s very surreal to be here and talking about the last season.”

Noah added, “It’s been such a joy and I love getting to share the screen with this pretty girl.”

While he is “looking forward to what’s next” in their careers, he shared, “It was really sad and hard to say bye.”

We also surprised Millie and Noah with a flashback video from when we visited the set during Season 2!

Millie commented on her hair in the 2017 video, saying, “What is that hairstyle?”

When asked what they would say to their younger self from the video, Millie quipped, ‘Your hair is going to grow into a cute bob, don’t worry.”

Noah even wanted to text himself the cute video!

Millie has grown up a lot since the show premiered, marrying Jake Bongiovi and then welcoming a baby girl!

Millie and Jake are getting ready to celebrate Christmas for the first time as a family of three.

She shared, “Santa’s coming, so I’m really excited about that.”