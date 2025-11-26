Getty Images

Meghan Markle is firing back at accusations she walked away from a photo shoot with a $1,700 designer dress.

She wore the green Galvan Ushuaia gown for a 2022 Variety photo shoot, and again for her Netflix series “With Love.”

Referring to the Variety piece, a Page Six source claimed she “took the dress from the shoot without asking.”

A spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex shut down the report, telling The Royalist, “The insinuation that any items were taken without the full knowledge and agreement of the on-set stylists or their respective teams is not only categorically false, but also highly defamatory.”