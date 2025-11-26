Celebrity News November 26, 2025
Meghan Markle’s Team Shuts Down Wild Dress Rumor
Meghan Markle is firing back at accusations she walked away from a photo shoot with a $1,700 designer dress.
She wore the green Galvan Ushuaia gown for a 2022 Variety photo shoot, and again for her Netflix series “With Love.”
Referring to the Variety piece, a Page Six source claimed she “took the dress from the shoot without asking.”
A spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex shut down the report, telling The Royalist, “The insinuation that any items were taken without the full knowledge and agreement of the on-set stylists or their respective teams is not only categorically false, but also highly defamatory.”
The statement continued, "Any items kept were done so in total transparency and in accordance with contractual arrangements.”