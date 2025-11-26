Celebrity News November 26, 2025
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Kids Make Surprise Appearance Volunteering for Thanksgiving
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s kids Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, are giving back this Thanksgiving.
The little prince and princess recently joined their parents at Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles to help prepare meals for those in need.
Meghan shared pics, taken by photographer Eric Charbonneau, from the event, showing the kids hard at work alongside their parents.
Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation also shared on their website, "As the season of giving begins, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, alongside the Archewell team, joined Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles (OBKLA) to prepare and package meals for community members experiencing food insecurity."
Meghan Markle’s Team Shuts Down Wild Dress RumorView Story
Adding, "OBKLA is a community-run nonprofit kitchen that brings people together to prepare and distribute fresh, high-quality meals for Angelenos facing hardship. The meals prepared will reach local schools, shelters, senior centers, and other community organizations serving our neighbors in need.”