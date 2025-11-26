Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Kids Make Surprise Appearance Volunteering for Thanksgiving

Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s kids Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, are giving back this Thanksgiving.

The little prince and princess recently joined their parents at Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles to help prepare meals for those in need.

Meghan shared pics, taken by photographer Eric Charbonneau, from the event, showing the kids hard at work alongside their parents.

Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation also shared on their website, "As the season of giving begins, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, alongside the Archewell team, joined Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles (OBKLA) to prepare and package meals for community members experiencing food insecurity."