Jessica Alba on Holiday Traditions & Paying It Forward to Deserving Firefighter (Exclusive)

Backgrid

Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis are paying it forward for the holidays to one very deserving firefighter!

They’re giving a “Holiday Home Makeover” to William, who was a frontline hero during the devastating Southern California fires earlier this year, making sure he and his family get to enjoy this special season in a stunning renovated home.

Jessica said, “We all experienced, who went through the L.A. fires, just how harrowing that time was for everyone. Just to be able to really like sit with and get to know a real frontline hero and to spend time with him and get to really know sort of the nuance and the intimacy of his life and what he’s going through.”

It’s the first holiday that William gets to spend at home after 25 years as a firefighter, so Jessica and Lizzy wanted to “make it special.”

It’s the holiday season, so what are their traditions?

While Lizzy put the focus on children, Jessica shared, “It’s very cozy. It’s a lot of like, ‘Let’s not get out of our pajamas and watch three movies today and eat comfort food and play games and hang out.’”

“We always do a really nice dinner,” Alba noted. “My dad makes like a jalapeño turkey and then I make a more herb turkey, so we usually do like two turkeys and ham and mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, greens, cornbread, everything.”