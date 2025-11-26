Jenny & Dave Marrs Says ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Season 7 Is ‘Emotional’ (Exclusive)

HGTV

“Fixer to Fabulous” is back for Season 7!

“Extra” spoke with Jenny and Dave Marrs about the “emotional” season of the HGTV show.

This season, the couple to help renovate their son’s preschool teacher’s home, which was ravaged by tornados.

Jenny said, “We get to surprise them with fun things… it was so special to be a part of.”

Dave added, “We did an inground tornado shelter for them because the went to a neighbor’s house, barely made it there before literally the roof fell on their house.”

Jenny and Dave are part of the “selection process” with the homes they decide to renovate.

She noted, “The most important thing for us is the story… we have 12 episodes in a season, we want to tell 12 really great stories.”