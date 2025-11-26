Getty Images

Hugh Jackman is leveling up in his relationship with Sutton Foster!

On Tuesday, Jackman made it Instagram official by posting a pic and video of Sutton performing at Café Carlyle in New York City.

He captioned the post, “@suttonlenore performing during the holidays at @cafecarlyle … now that’s an iconic NYC night! And, truly magical.”

Hugh’s post comes a month after they made their first red-carpet appearance together as a couple at the AFI Fest premiere of his new film “Song Sung Blue.”

In January, Hugh and Sutton hard launched their relationship by holding hands while on a dinner date in L.A.

They were all smiles in pics posted by People magazine as they walked to the restaurant in Santa Monica. Hugh wore a gray shirt and white jeans for the occasion, paired with a dark jacket. Sutton beamed in a long green dress, heels, and tan trench coat.

Hugh and Sutton worked together on “The Music Man” in 2022.

That same year, Sutton raved about Hugh, telling Vogue magazine , “He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous—and all of that is true. He's now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, ‘Well, I hope we get along.’”

The two have known each other since at least 2002.

Romance rumors started swirling after their marriages imploded.

Hugh was previously married to Deborra-lee Furness. They announced their split in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage. Sutton filed for divorce from her husband Ted Griffin in October, following 10 years of marriage.