How Sports Journalist Taylor Rooks Is Giving Back This Holiday Season (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Emmy-nominated sports journalist TaylorRooks is getting into the giving spirit this holiday season.

Taylor teamed up with NFL Hall of Fame and Houston Texans legend Andre Johnson for Crown Royal’s Purple Bag Food Drive at the Houston Food Bank.

“Extra” caught up with Rooks, who shared, “Right now, we’re in the spirit of generosity. We have the holidays coming up and we should carry that with us year-round.”

Taylor and Andre helped volunteers pack meals to distribute to families in need.

She shared, “Everything about Crown Royal is about generosity and about that person-to-person connection.”

The event took place on Nov. 19 and Crown Royal presented the Houston Food Bank with a $20,000 donation.

Crown Royal will continue to collect food donations with their 18-wheeler, the Crown Royal Rig. The company partnered with North Texas Food Bank and Feeding Northwest Florida for upcoming stops in Dallas on November 27 and Jacksonville on December 7. For more information visit CrownRoyal.com/RoyalRig.